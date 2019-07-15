Watch: Deranged Anti-ICE Leftists Melt Down Over American Flag

A cadre of leftists grew unhinged as a conservative commentator tried to ask why they supported taking down the American flag at an ICE facility in Colorado.

As anti-ICE protests took place across the country, one in Aurora made headlines Saturday after protesters took down the American flag and replaced it with a Mexican flag.

Ashley StClair asked a few leftists why they supported removing the flag, and they responded by calling her a racist and a privileged white supremacist.

Watch the Trump Derangement Syndrome morph into full-blown lunacy, violence, profanity, hatred for our troops and more.

“Just left the Aurora ICE facility where protestors took down the American flag and raised a Mexican flag in its place,” StClair says. “One even said I’d ‘be the type of Jew to give other Jews to Hitler.'”


The American flag was replaced later that day.


AOC Refuses to Condemn Antifa Terror Attack on ICE Facility

Trump's Favorite Meme Maker Claims BuzzFeed is About to Doxx Him

CNN Refuses to Comment on Their Show Featuring Antifa Terrorist Who Tried to Kill ICE Officials

'Killing Free Speech' Documentary Exposes Far-Left Propaganda in Schools

AOC: Trump's 'Go Back' Tweet 'Hallmark Language of White Supremacists'

