Watch: Deranged Anti-ICE Leftists Melt Down Over American Flag

A cadre of leftists grew unhinged as a conservative commentator tried to ask why they supported taking down the American flag at an ICE facility in Colorado.

As anti-ICE protests took place across the country, one in Aurora made headlines Saturday after protesters took down the American flag and replaced it with a Mexican flag.

Ashley StClair asked a few leftists why they supported removing the flag, and they responded by calling her a racist and a privileged white supremacist.

Watch the Trump Derangement Syndrome morph into full-blown lunacy, violence, profanity, hatred for our troops and more.

I went to the Aurora ICE facility where deranged leftists took down the U.S flag & raised a Mexican flag in its place These lunatics called me a white supremacist simply for supporting our flag and our troops. VC: @DC_Draino pic.twitter.com/M284ygkXl7 — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) July 15, 2019 Leftists decided to take down the U.S flag & raise a Mexican flag in its place at the Aurora ICE facility Anti-American politicians like @AOC have promoted this by disrespecting our flag & lying about ICE & Border Patrol agents. God bless our law enforcement, we support you! pic.twitter.com/2ZUXRSQTMN — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) July 15, 2019

“Just left the Aurora ICE facility where protestors took down the American flag and raised a Mexican flag in its place,” StClair says. “One even said I’d ‘be the type of Jew to give other Jews to Hitler.'”

Protestors were yelling in my face and calling me a white supremacist. One even said I’d “be the type of Jew to give other Jews to Hitler” The tolerant Left. — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) July 14, 2019



The American flag was replaced later that day.