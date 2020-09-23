Watch: Deranged Machete-wielding Leftist Chops Down Trump Sign

Footage circulating on social media shows a machete-wielding maniac destroying a large Trump 2020 campaign sign.

Did we just witness a sign being murdered? 😳 👇 pic.twitter.com/DFkzmhqQdB — RyMac (@theonlyrymac) September 23, 2020

The random act of violence happened at an intersection in Albuquerque, New Mexico, according to one Twitter user.

Destroying political signs has become somewhat of a tradition for leftists as they try to cope with the inevitability of four more years of President Donald Trump.

Posted it everywhere else so ima post it here too lmfao pic.twitter.com/OYMm92ujrT — Rolie (@Flako772_fl) September 18, 2020



All walks of life are tired of seeing the media and the left wing propagandist peddle hoax after hoax. Watch a powerful clip of a man who perfectly symbolizes that fired to break past the lies.

