WATCH: DeSantis Scorches Media for Getting Coronavirus Predictions Wrong

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis unloaded on members of the news media Wednesday for their erroneous predictions about the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the Sunshine State.

“You’ve got a lot of people in your profession [journalists] who waxed poetically for weeks and weeks, about how Florida was going to be just like New York. ‘Wait two weeks, Florida’s going to be next;’ ‘Just like Italy, wait two weeks.’ Well hell, we’re eight weeks away from that, and it hasn’t happened,” DeSantis, a Republican, told reporters in Orlando, as Vice President Mike Pence stood next to him.

DeSantis says any insinuation Florida doesn't have best data is typical partisan narrative. "You've got a lot of people in your profession who waxed poetically for weeks and weeks about how Florida was going to be just like NY."https://t.co/jTzJmKk8X0 pic.twitter.com/1sGw3Z1P3V — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) May 20, 2020

“I was the No. 1 landing spot from tens of thousands of people leaving the No. 1 hot zone in the world to come to my state,” he continued.

