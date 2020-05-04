Watch: Don Lemon Says Trump Jealous Because Michelle Obama "Better Looking" Than Melania Trump

CNN anchor Don Lemon went on a disturbing rant slamming First Lady Melania Trump’s looks while asking why President Trump is obsessed with his predecessor Barack Obama.

In a clip that went viral on social media, Lemon claimed not only is Obama better educated than Trump, but that his wife Michelle is also more accomplished than Melania – and better looking!

“What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin?” Lemon asked.

“Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own — didn’t need Daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking?”

Lemon then pivoted to race and the birther issue, saying Trump is annoyed “That he’s a black man that’s accomplished, became president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing?”

“What is it about him?” Lemon questioned, adding, “Just wondering.”

The rant was slammed as an example of CNN’s blatant anti-Trump bias, while others pointed out it is Lemon who’s obsessed with Trump.

The president has not yet issued a rebuttal as of writing.

Trump often refers to the fake news anchor as “the dumbest man on television.”


Owen breaks down this shocking clip in which Michelle Obama proclaimed her belief that black people are better than white people.

