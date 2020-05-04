Watch: Don Lemon Says Trump Jealous Because Michelle Obama "Better Looking" Than Melania Trump

CNN anchor Don Lemon went on a disturbing rant slamming First Lady Melania Trump’s looks while asking why President Trump is obsessed with his predecessor Barack Obama.

In a clip that went viral on social media, Lemon claimed not only is Obama better educated than Trump, but that his wife Michelle is also more accomplished than Melania – and better looking!

Don Lemon decided to blast First Lady Melania’s looks and accomplishments on CNN pic.twitter.com/bVh55qkQnX — Jack Po-So-Bik (@JackPosobiec) May 4, 2020

“What is it about President Obama that really gets under your skin?” Lemon asked.

“Is it because he’s smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own — didn’t need Daddy’s help? Wife is more accomplished? Better looking?”

Lemon then pivoted to race and the birther issue, saying Trump is annoyed “That he’s a black man that’s accomplished, became president? That he punked you on the whole birth certificate thing?”

“What is it about him?” Lemon questioned, adding, “Just wondering.”

The rant was slammed as an example of CNN’s blatant anti-Trump bias, while others pointed out it is Lemon who’s obsessed with Trump.

#DonLemon asks Trump, "Why are you so obsessed with Obama?" on Don Lemon's 5,000th consecutive show ranting about Trump. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 4, 2020 Don Lemon doesn’t even try to be an objective journalist anymore

pic.twitter.com/J6wm4sx2yE — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) May 4, 2020 Don Lemon is not a journalist. He is a paid political hack that says what he bosses at the DNC order him to say. — RD (@real_defender) May 4, 2020 The part where Don Lemon says Michelle Obama is better looking than Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/ykDZvk5Oyg — Melissa A. (@TheRightMelissa) May 4, 2020

The president has not yet issued a rebuttal as of writing.

Trump often refers to the fake news anchor as “the dumbest man on television.”



