Watch Elizabeth Warren Get Told She's The 'Original Rachel Dolezal'

Democrat presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren on Friday was compared to Rachel Dolezal, a white woman who headed an NAACP chapter after claiming she identified as black.

In an interview with morning show The Breakfast Club, the Massachusetts senator was pressed on why she claimed Native American ancestry, a claim which was disputed by the results of a DNA test.

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren is grilled for lying about her false claims of Native American ancestry “You’re kind of like the original Rachel Dolezal. She was white pretending to be black.”pic.twitter.com/8VjcdEvV5c — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 31, 2019

“It’s what I believed, but I’m not a person of color. I’m not a citizen of a tribe, and I shouldn’t have done it,” she said.

“How long did you hold on to that,” asks host Charlamagne tha God, “because there were some reports that said you were Native American on your Texas bar license, and that you said you were Native American on some documents when you were a professor at Harvard. Like why’d you do that?”

“So… it’s… what I believed. Like I said, it’s what I learned from my family.”

“I’m not a person of color. I’m not a citizen of a tribe, and tribal citizenship is an important distinction and not something I am,” she admits.

Asked if she benefited from pretending to be Native American, Warren answered she never did.

At this point Charlamagne says, “You’re kind of like the original Rachel Dolezal, a little bit. Rachel Dolezal was a white woman pretending to be black.”

“This is what I learned from my family,” Warren replies.

Dolezal was the president of an NAACP chapter in Washington until her parents came forward and exposed she was a white woman passing herself off as black.