Watch: Elizabeth Warren Wants To Put Men In Women's Prisons

During an Iowa campaign rally on Sunday, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) announced a plan to put male prisoners into female prisons in the name of gender equality.

“We were talking earlier about criminal justice. One of the things we have to think about as a nation; we have to stop putting trans women who are incarcerated into prisons with men where they are at risk. It is our responsibility,” Warren told the Marshalltown, Iowa crowd.

Essentially, Warren is calling for biological men who claim to be women to be placed in general population with biological females.

Couldn’t this open the door for inmates wishing to avoid the hazards of an all-male prison or who wish to take advantage of female prisoners to lie about their gender identity?

Common sense says placing biological males into female prisons would result in a dramatic rise in physical and sexual abuses.

