Watch: Elmo and His Dad Discuss Why ‘Racism Is a Huge Problem in Our Country’ in CNN Town Hall

Sesame Street teamed with CNN for a town hall on the Black Lives Matter protests around the county, with Elmo’s dad explaining that “across the country, people of color, especially in the black community, are being treated unfairly because of how they look.”

Shouts of “Black Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter!” kicked off the CNN-Sesame Street Town Hall for Kids and Families segment, which focused on “standing up to racism.” Elmo, on a split screen with his dad, Louie, asked, “Why are these people together?” followed by a serious of other questions. Louie ultimately told his son that protesters are upset because “racism is a huge problem in our country.”

Watch below:

