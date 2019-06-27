Watch: Every Single Dem Candidate Raises Their Hand In Favor of Free Healthcare For Illegals

All ten candidates at the Democrat debates Thursday raised their hands when asked if they would support free healthcare for illegal immigrants.

President Trump responded to the ridiculous moment on Twitter, asking why Democrats don’t want to take care of Americans first.

Tune In to Clown World – Infowars’ Coverage of Democrat Debate Circus: LIVE


