Watch: Every Single Dem Candidate Raises Their Hand In Favor of Free Healthcare For Illegals

All ten candidates at the Democrat debates Thursday raised their hands when asked if they would support free healthcare for illegal immigrants.

President Trump responded to the ridiculous moment on Twitter, asking why Democrats don’t want to take care of Americans first.

All Democrats just raised their hands for giving millions of illegal aliens unlimited healthcare. How about taking care of American Citizens first!? That’s the end of that race! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2019