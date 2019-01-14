Watch: F-35 Hovers, Shows Off New Moves at Air Show

Image Credits: Defense Imagery / Wiki, United States Marine Corp / Handout / Getty.

An F-35A aircraft belonging to the U.S. Air Force conducted a series of new maneuvers during a recent air show in Utah, according to reports.

A video appearing at The Aviationist via Instagram shows the F-35 flying over blue skies before appearing to virtually hover between loops.

The video was posted by F-35 demo pilot Captain Andrew “Dojo” Olson, Business Insider reported Monday.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Rey White, an aviation boatswains mate handler with the Essex Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), launches an F-35B Lightning II (Photo by United States Marine Corp / Handout via Getty Images)

The maneuvers suggest the aircraft will have new tricks up its sleeve when the Melbourne Air & Space Show starts in late March at Orlando International Airport in Florida.

The plane has some stealthy characteristics to make it difficult for radars to detect, but its noise is anything but subtle. “Noise in the sky over Arizona,” said Instagram user Patriot_ops, where the video appeared Thursday before being reposted by Olson and racking up thousands of views, Business Insider notes.


