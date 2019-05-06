Watch: Facebook Caught Raping First Amendment on Video

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg stars as a First Amendment-raping walrus, in this meme adaptation of a bizarre penguin rape documented on film.
Most sad of all is other penguins in the independent media simply looking up at the sky and ignoring the vicious rape of their own freedoms and birthright taking place right in front of them.
Facebook Caught Raping First Amendment on Video
Did you speak out when they came for #AlexJones ? #FirstAmendment#FreeSpeech#Censorship#BigTech pic.twitter.com/1G6DrVnox8
