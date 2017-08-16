WATCH: Fake News in Tears Following Trump Charlottesville Presser
President Trump made it clear on Saturday he denounced, decried, rejected and altogether condemned violence from both sides at Charlottesville, Virginia, that cost the life of a protester.

But when he reiterated that fact at a press conference from Trump Tower Tuesday, the media went into hysterics.

Watch this video compiled by The Daily Caller showing the establishment media’s reaction after Trump blamed both sides for the tragedy that ensued in Charlottesville:

Also, check out media commentator Mark Dice’s analysis of CNN wailing after Trump held his ground:

