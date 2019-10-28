WATCH: Fans Boo, Chant ‘Lock Him Up’ After Trump Announced at World Series

Image Credits: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images.

President Trump was greeted with boos and chants of “lock him up,” when he was announced at Game 5 of the World Series.

The president was seated alongside First Lady Melania Trump, several Republican lawmakers, and members of the “Wounded Warriors,” in the Washington Suite at Nationals Park. When the cameras showed the president, he was seen standing and clapping. However, when the crowd saw the president on the big screen, many began booing.

Watch:

The booing continued until the screen showed members of the military, at which point the crowd began cheering again.

In addition, chants of “Lock him up” could be heard when Nationals starter Joe Ross began warming up for the fourth inning.

Watch:

James Comey walking free and rubbing it in our faces
