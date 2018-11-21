Watch: First-Ever Plane Flies With No Moving Parts

Image Credits: YouTube Screenshot.

Since the first airplane took flight over 100 years ago, virtually every aircraft in the sky has flown with the help of moving parts such as propellers, turbine blades, and fans, which are powered by the combustion of fossil fuels or by battery packs that produce a persistent, whining buzz.

Now MIT engineers have built and flown the first-ever plane with no moving parts. Instead of propellers or turbines, the light aircraft is powered by an “ionic wind”—a silent but mighty flow of ions that is produced aboard the plane, and that generates enough thrust to propel the plane over a sustained, steady flight.

Unlike turbine-powered planes, the aircraft does not depend on fossil fuels to fly. And unlike propeller-driven drones, the new design is completely silent.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Researchers Want to 3D-Print With Moon Dust

Researchers Want to 3D-Print With Moon Dust

Science & Tech
Comments
Gov't Facial Biometrics Program Catches More Illegals at Airports

Gov’t Facial Biometrics Program Catches More Illegals at Airports

Science & Tech
Comments

California Wildfires May Not Be Wildfires At All

Science & Tech
Comments

Ultra-Bright Galaxy Feeds Black Hole by Stealing From Neighbors

Science & Tech
Comments

Ultra-Thin Skin Uses Magnets, Acts as Bionic “Compass”

Science & Tech
Comments

Comments