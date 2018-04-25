Watch: Five Cartel Attacks in 24 Hours Against Mexican Border State Police

A series of five cartel attacks on state ministerial and municipal police occurred in less than 24 hours in Chihuahua last week, beginning after midnight on April 19.

The attacks left two state police wounded and resulted in the arrest of numerous suspects and the seizure of weapons and vehicles. Two of the attacks were captured by security cameras, according to local media.

The first attack occurred in Chihuahua after 12am in colonia Atenas, where witnesses observed three gunmen armed with long rifles fire repeatedly at an unoccupied police vehicle parked in front of the residence of a ministerial police supervisor. Investigators later recovered over 100 .223 round shell casings and reported no injuries.

