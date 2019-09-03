Watch: Florida Man Runs With Trump Flag In Face Of Hurricane Dorian

Video shows an anonymous “Florida Man” running along a beach with a Trump flag in-hand as heavy winds from the incoming Hurricane Dorian blow the banner.

Now this is a ‘Florida Man’ story that I can support! 😅 pic.twitter.com/hCa1lbUdFk — Bradley Brewer 🇺🇸 (@realBradBrewer) September 3, 2019

The video is reminiscent of a viral 2016 clip where Florida’s Lane Pittman headbanged to the band Slayer’s “Raining Blood” while holding an American flag during Hurricane Matthew.

Pittman recreated the scene in a music video shot in the middle of 2017’s Hurricane Irma.

Last year, during Hurricane Florence, Pittman once again grabbed his American flag and rocked out to Slayer to taunt the “weak and small” hurricane.

As Floridians prepare for Hurricane Dorian to strike, Americans are trying to keep their spirits up with the help of flag-waving badassery.