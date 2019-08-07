Watch: Footage Shows Jeffrey Epstein’s Creepy Orgy Island at Night

The mysterious YouTube account which has been documenting the peculiar happenings on billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious island released a new video Wednesday.

This time, the YouTube account known as “Rusty Shackleford” shows HD drone footage of what the island looks like at night.

While little appears to be happening on the island, some keen YouTubers were able to scope out a few key details to take note of in the footage, as others asked why the lights were still on with Epstein sitting in jail.

Last week, Infowars reported other photos and videos uploaded by Shackleford showing activity still taking place on the island, despite its proprietor’s incarceration.