Watch Forbidden Footage Here! Dems Use California Fires to Grab Land - Infowars' Most Banned Videos

Alex Jones breaks down the plan by Democrats to take advantage of the wildfires burning up California by making a land grab.

Share this link and spread these videos to take a stand against tyrannical tech giants who want to suppress the truth and control the free flow of information found on the internet.

Gun Owner Threatened With Nuclear Weapons By Congressman Swalwell Speaks Out



Alex Jones: They Don’t Want You To See Infinity



InfowarsAPK Breaks Through Apple’s Censorship



Kids Brainwashed To Hate White People



Investigative Report: Mentally Disabled Children Are Being Turned Over To The Transgender Cult For Sterilization

