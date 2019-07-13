WATCH: Former ICE Chief Clashes With AOC Over Trump's Illegal Migrant Policy

Thomas Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, engaged Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in a fiery exchange during a House Oversight Committee hearing on the treatment of migrant families.

“The recommendation, of the many you recommended, you recommended family separation,” the New York Democrat said to Homan.

“I recommended zero-tolerance,” he responded, referring to the Trump administration’s hard-line immigration policy that resulted in migrant family separations. “The same it is with every U.S. citizen parent gets arrested with their child.”

He added, “If I get arrested for a DUI and I have a young child in the car, I’m going to be separated.”

The freshman congresswoman said asylum seekers should not be arrested because the act of seeking asylum is not a crime. Homan snapped back, noting that some asylum seekers cross the border illegally instead of presenting themselves at ports of entry. “If you want to seek asylum, then go to a port of entry. Do it the legal way. The attorney general of the United States has made that clear,” he told Ocasio-Cortez.

