Watch: Founding Member Of Black Panther Party Destroys BLM/Antifa

Founding member of the original Black Panther Party, Larry Pinkney, joins The Alex Jones Show to verbally destroy BLM and Antifa.

“If so-called Black Lives Matter really cared, which they do not, but if they really cared, then send them to Chicago! Send them to Detroit! Send them to Baltimore, Philadelphia, these major cities,” Pinkney told Jones during a fiery rant.

The original Black Panther also touched on videos of white people bowing down to black people, saying, “These self-deprecating whites who want to bow down. Bow down? What? Bring back slavery back, only reverse it? No! I believe what Dr. King said. I believe Dr. King made it clear that it’s about the content of one’s character and not the color of their skin!”

“Who are the real racists?” he asked. “Why, they are. Who are the real fascists? They are!”

