WATCH: German Women Launch Campaign Highlighting Increased Violence Against Women as a Result of Mass Migration

A group of German women have launched a campaign called #120db to lend a voice to women who have been physically or sexually attacked as a result of mass migration policies.

The group, which calls itself 120 Decibels after the frequency of rape alarms, launched a video this week in which several members list the names of recent victims of violence committed by asylum seekers.

The women in the video reference the recent case of a young girl called Mia, who was stabbed to death by her former asylum seeker boyfriend in the German city of Kandel, as well as Maria Ladenburger, who was raped and killed allegedly by migrant who lied about being underage, and 11-year-old Ebba Akerlund, who was torn in half after being struck by a lorry during the Stockholm terror attack last year.

“They could be me and I could be them,” the women go on to say.”The offenders are everywhere. While jogging in the park, when we come home after work, while we wait for the bus, we are not secure because you are not securing us.”

