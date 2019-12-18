Watch: Gohmert Goes Ballistic after Nadler Calls Him 'Russian Propagandist'

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) condemned comments by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) Wednesday, which characterized him as a Russian agent.

During his speaking time, Gohmert listed off the multitude of reasons for a series of failed impeachment efforts against the president.

"It's lowered even farther — the bar. It will be used for political battles and this country's end is now in sight, and I hope I don't live to see it. This is an outrage." #ImpeachmentDebate pic.twitter.com/qUfMQGT7QA — Louie Gohmert (@replouiegohmert) December 18, 2019

“You said it was about this terrible Russia collusion,” Gohmert said. “When that fell through, it was about emoluments, it’s about bribery, it’s about extortion. It’s changed, but one thing hasn’t changed and that’s the intent to impeach this president. It’s always been there.”

“It’s lowered even farther — the bar. It will be used for political battles and this country’s end is now in sight, and I hope I don’t live to see it. This is an outrage,” Gohmert said concluding his comments.

Next, Nadler pushed back claiming Gohmert had invoked propaganda from the Russian government.

“I am deeply concerned that any member of the House would spout Russian propaganda,” Nadler stated.

WATCH: Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) shouts at House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) after the Democratic lawmaker accuses Gohmert of "spouting Russian propaganda on the House floor" https://t.co/VVWBVAn92f pic.twitter.com/pNN8oa8zLM — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) December 18, 2019

Following his comments, Gohmert can be heard yelling at Nadler off-screen.

According to Breitbart, Rep. Gohmert later returned to speak past his time and demanded Nadler retract his words from the record.

Tense moments on the House floor just now. After Rep. Louie Gohmert said Ukraine interfered in the 2016 election, Rep. Jerry Nadler said he was dismayed that a lawmaker would “spout Russian propaganda.” Gohmert re-approached and dais and yelled at Nadler to take down his words. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) December 18, 2019 Oh man. Gohmert just walked over to Nadler and appeared to chastise him again as Nadler sat in his chair. From my vantage point, tt didn’t look like Nadler was saying anything in response. — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) December 18, 2019



