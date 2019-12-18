Watch: Gohmert Goes Ballistic after Nadler Calls Him 'Russian Propagandist'

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) condemned comments by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) Wednesday, which characterized him as a Russian agent.

During his speaking time, Gohmert listed off the multitude of reasons for a series of failed impeachment efforts against the president.

“You said it was about this terrible Russia collusion,” Gohmert said. “When that fell through, it was about emoluments, it’s about bribery, it’s about extortion. It’s changed, but one thing hasn’t changed and that’s the intent to impeach this president. It’s always been there.”

“It’s lowered even farther — the bar. It will be used for political battles and this country’s end is now in sight, and I hope I don’t live to see it. This is an outrage,” Gohmert said concluding his comments.

Next, Nadler pushed back claiming Gohmert had invoked propaganda from the Russian government.

“I am deeply concerned that any member of the House would spout Russian propaganda,” Nadler stated.

Following his comments, Gohmert can be heard yelling at Nadler off-screen.

According to Breitbart, Rep. Gohmert later returned to speak past his time and demanded Nadler retract his words from the record.


Action 7 attends the impeachment eve protests in Austin, TX where liberals talk about impeaching Trump if he’s reelected in 2020. They’re also triggered when Owen Shroyer bullhorns the event.

Comments