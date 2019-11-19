Watch: GOP Senator Says He Doesn't Believe Epstein Killed Himself

Louisiana Senator John Kennedy gave a hilarious take on Jeffrey Epstein’s suspicious death while expressing doubt that the billionaire pedophile killed himself.

During a Tuesday hearing with Federal Bureau of Prisons director Kathleen Hawk Sawyer, Kennedy said the American people “deserve some answers” on Epstein’s supposed suicidal hanging from his Manhattan prison cell.

“Christmas ornaments, drywall, and [Jeffrey] Epstein. Name three things that don’t hang themselves,” Kennedy said. “That’s what the American people think, and they deserve some answers.”

Wow more Senators don't believe that Epstein killed himself pic.twitter.com/5DYyAeRGS8 — DerpState (@DerpState3) November 19, 2019

“I know that you’re not in charge of these investigations, but you talk to the people who are. And I need you to take a very respectful message today.”

“Tell the American people what happened. And don’t rush it so that they don’t do a thorough investigation,” Kennedy continued.

“But you and I both know they can make this a top priority and get this done more quickly than they normally would. They need to do that. And I’d like you to deliver that message.”

During the hearing, Sawyer admitted the FBI was looking into the involvement of a “criminal enterprise” related to the circumstances of Epstein’s death.

Breaking Director of Federal Prisons admits that Epstein death is being investigated as criminal enterprise activity in other words murder pic.twitter.com/b3F6zB1eLR — Rob Dew (@DewsNewz) November 19, 2019

Alex Jones interviews James O’Keefe on the new ABC revelations that are going to drop over the Epstein story coverup.

