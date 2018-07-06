Watch: Gowdy Cuts Adam Schiff Down to Size

California Rep. Adam Schiff has “had a terrible last couple of years,” Republican South Carolina Rep. Trey Gowdy said in a scathing interview about his Democratic counterpart Thursday night.

“He wanted to be the attorney general under Hillary Clinton, and nobody in the country worked harder to protect her than Adam Schiff. He wanted to run for the Senate in the People’s Republic of California, but he couldn’t win either of those seats. So now, he wants to be the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee,” Gowdy told Fox News’ Jason Chaffetz.

Gowdy was responding to remarks that Schiff made in an interview with CNN on June 28 about House Republicans’ efforts to obtain information about the FBI and Justice Department’s investigation into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government.

