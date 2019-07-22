Watch: Gun Jams Twice in Shooting Attempt at Point-Blank Range

Harrowing footage captured a masked gunman’s pistol jam twice after he attempted to shoot a woman at point-blank range, according to video released by the NYPD.

The male suspect’s face was partially revealed when he fled the scene; his motive for the Friday attack is currently unknown.

“Thankfully the gun did not fire before the suspect fled the scene,” said the NYPD.

🚨WANTED for MENACING: Do you know this guy? On 7/19/19 at approx 6:40 PM, in the vicinity of 109 ST and 109 Ave in Queens, the suspect attempted to shoot a female victim. Thankfully the gun did not fire before the suspect fled the scene. Any info call @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/r5O8abzElX — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 22, 2019



The gunman, who police described as a black male, was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a white shirt while running westbound on 109th Avenue after he attempted to shoot a 45-year-old woman on a stoop in the Ozone Park neighborhood in the NYC borough Queens.

Queens was also the location of a shooting by an illegal alien and suspected MS-13 gang member that made headlines earlier this year after the New York Post accused the NYPD of working to hide the suspect’s identity from the public ahead of President Trump’s State of the Union Address.

“Cops bent over backward Tuesday to shield alleged killer Ramiro Gutierrez from public scrutiny after his arrest for Sunday’s broad-daylight slaying in Queens — going so far as to feed reporters bogus information about his whereabouts and claim ignorance on his illegal status hours before President Trump’s State of the Union Address renewing his request for a border wall,” said the Post. “Police wouldn’t even say Tuesday whether Gutierrez is in the country legally.

Not only was Gutierrez in the U.S. illegally (according to ICE) he was also out on $2,500 bail for allegedly plotting a burglary.

