Watch: Gun Safe Peddler Bypasses Facebook Censors in Clever Ad

A gun safe vendor in Tennessee isn’t letting Facebook’s ban on firearms stifle sales.

“Randy the Safe Guy” of Liberty Safe in Chattanooga devised a clever way to get around the ban – censor any mention of the word “gun.”

According to Randy, Facebook doesn’t allow ads that feature firearms, so he had to get innovative.

“With a Liberty Safe you can keep your valuables safe,” says Randy, going on to list “things like your drill, your lunch, your taper, or other stuff [gunshot noise], precious family heirlooms, pest control, or other stuff [gunshot noise], stupid stuff, your cleaning supplies, a fold-out chair, smart exercise equipment, or other stuff [gunshot noise] stupid exercise equipment, cords, your balls, tomatoes, or other stuff [gunshot noise].”

Check out the hilarious, viral video below: