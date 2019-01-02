Watch: Gun Safe Peddler Bypasses Facebook Censors in Clever Ad

A gun safe vendor in Tennessee isn’t letting Facebook’s ban on firearms stifle sales.

“Randy the Safe Guy” of Liberty Safe in Chattanooga devised a clever way to get around the ban – censor any mention of the word “gun.”

According to Randy, Facebook doesn’t allow ads that feature firearms, so he had to get innovative.

“With a Liberty Safe you can keep your valuables safe,” says Randy, going on to list “things like your drill, your lunch, your taper, or other stuff [gunshot noise], precious family heirlooms, pest control, or other stuff [gunshot noise], stupid stuff, your cleaning supplies, a fold-out chair, smart exercise equipment, or other stuff [gunshot noise] stupid exercise equipment, cords, your balls, tomatoes, or other stuff [gunshot noise].”

Check out the hilarious, viral video below:


Related Articles

Nonprofits & Corporations: How They Take Your Free Speech

Nonprofits & Corporations: How They Take Your Free Speech

Hot News
Comments
Watch CNN's Anderson Cooper Squeal After New Year's Tequila Shot

Watch CNN’s Anderson Cooper Squeal After New Year’s Tequila Shot

Hot News
Comments

Netflix yanked an episode of comedy show ‘Patriot Act’ in Saudi Arabia at the government’s request

Hot News
Comments

Missing taco sauce sparks gunfire at Taco Bell drive-thru

Hot News
Comments

Then They Came For Louis CK

Hot News
Comments

Comments