Harvey Weinstein Handcuffed After Surrendering to Police

Ex-movie mogul Harvey Weinstein emerged from a New York police station in handcuffs after he turned himself in on Friday morning to face charges of multiple sex crimes.

Harvey Weinstein was brought out of the police station in handcuffs, is being taken to court for arraignment. pic.twitter.com/l0HlqRjI93 — Ashley Semler (@AshleySemlerBBC) May 25, 2018

Weinstein could serve years in prison as the Manhattan District Attorney’s office considers first-degree and third-degree rape charges.

The police took him on a “perp walk” by escorting him through a gauntlet of media and onlookers before finally arriving at a police station.

“Though accused by close to 80 women, the charges apparently center on three incidents within the Empire State’s statute of limitations: former Boardwalk Empire actor Paz de la Huerta has claimed that Weinstein raped her twice in 2010, and a 2004 occurrence where college student Lucia Evans said the Hollywood mogul compelled her to perform oral sex on him,” reported Deadline. “After being booked at the Lower Manhattan precinct, Weinstein and lawyer Benjamin Brafman will next head to nearby criminal court for an arraignment hearing later today to enter a plea.”

Weinstein’s bail was already set at $1 million and he will surrender his passport after prosecutors deemed him a flight risk.

The State of New York has already sued Weinstein’s former company by claiming its executives failed to protect employees from Weinstein despite the deluge of sexual assault allegations against him over the past several decades.