Watch: Hannity Exposes Democrat Politicization of Coronavirus

In an epic show segment, Fox News’ Sean Hannity proved left-wing media and the Democrat Party are using America’s fear of coronavirus as a political weapon against President Trump.

The first political smear Hannity covered on Monday night was the left’s claim that Trump wasn’t prepared to handle the virus.

In fact, Biden, Bloomberg and others claimed the president cut the funding to NIH and CDC.

During Tuesday night’s Democrat Debate, Mike Bloomberg falsely stated, “There’s nobody here to figure out what the hell we should be doing. And he’s defunded — he’s defunded Centers for Disease Control, CDC, so we don’t have the organization we need. This is a very serious thing.”

Touching on the same issue, Joe Biden alleged, “We increased the budget of the CDC. We increased the NIH budget. … He’s [Trump] wiped all that out. … He cut the funding for the entire effort.”

Even an AP Fact Check article confirmed Biden and Bloomberg are “both wrong to say the agencies have seen their money cut. Instead, financing has increased.”

Hannity also noted that a John Hopkins University study determined the United States is the most prepared country in the world for a pandemic.

The next media/Democrat lie about President Trump is that he didn’t act quickly enough to stop the virus from spreading.

“That is a bald-faced lie,” Hannity snapped before laying out a timeline of the virus.

President Trump declared a “public health emergency” only three weeks after the coronavirus was officially detected.

That declaration meant Americans returning from areas impacted by the virus were sent to mandatory quarantine zones at U.S. military bases.

Two days later, the administration announced a travel ban barring non-citizens who recently visited China from entering America.

Hannity went on, “My sources who were actually in the room when the president made this decision on January 31st said, ‘Well there were about 25 people in the room. No one agreed with the president to implement the travel ban. Said there’d be political consequences if he did, but he did it anyway and he did it in record time.'”

The World Health Organization was slow to react compared to Trump, coming out over a week later and giving the virus its official name.

Thanks to President Trump’s foresight, America still has less than ten deaths from the virus so far.

In comparison, Hannity pointed out, it took the Obama administration six months to declare a National Emergency over the Swine Flu virus in 2009.

By the time they responded, 20,000 Americans had already been hospitalized and over 1,000 had died.

“Do you remember at that time anybody in the media stirring up any type of hysteria as they’re doing now? Did the stock market tank?” Hannity asked.

The media did not freak out and the stock market did not plunge, instead, the market actually rose in the midst of Swine Flu.

Hannity also pointed out that while President Trump was reacting to the developing coronavirus situation, Democrat politicians were engaged in their impeachment witch-hunt.

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden even criticized President Trump for the travel ban, saying, “This is no time for Donald Trump’s record of hysteria and xenophobia – hysterical xenophobia – and fearmongering to lead the way instead of science.”

CNN claimed the ban could result in “increasing fear and stigma.”

Likely the establishment’s biggest lie about Trump and coronavirus was when they said he called it a “hoax,” despite the fact that he took all the precautionary measures listed above against their recommendations.

Watch below as Democrat politicians and liberal news hosts slander POTUS by telling the American public he referred to the virus as a “hoax.”

Liberal late-night talk show host Bill Maher went as far as to claim President Trump would declare martial law if the outbreak becomes more severe in America.

Don’t forget, boosting your immune system during a crisis is just as important as storable food! Don't wait until it's all gone!