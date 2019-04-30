Watch: Heavy Gunfire, Protesters Mowed Down, Military Vehicles Burn as Venezuela Collapses

Image Credits: FEDERICO PARRA | Getty Contributor.

This page will be updated with video and photo content as the story develops.

Venezuela’s U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido called for a military uprising to oust current President Nicolas Maduro in a video filmed at a Caracas airbase on Tuesday morning.

“Today, the armed forces are clearly on the side of the people, they are on the side of the constitution,” Guaido said.

Maduro responded on Twitter, writing, “Nerves of Steel! I have spoken with the commanders of all the REDIs and ZODI of the country, who have expressed their total loyalty to the people, to the Constitution and to the fatherland.”

In the following videos, extremely heavy gunfire can be heard as hordes of protesters scramble to get away, military vehicles run over citizens, teargas canisters are shot into crowds and much more.

Warning! The following content is extremely graphic:

Watch as defected soldiers allegedly fire back at the Venezuelan military in an attempt to protect the protesters.

A ten-year-old boy was knocked unconscious by a tear gas canister in the city of Carabobo, which is two hours away from Caracas.

CLICK HERE to see footage supposedly showing National Guard soldiers holding a military tank at gunpoint and seizing the vehicle.

Trish Regan of Fox Business sent out a tweet claiming Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro shut down public transportation, forcing protesters to walk long distances to join their countrymen in resistance to the regime.

Protesters have breached the gate of La Carlota Air Base in Caracas.

President Trump tweeted out support for the people of Venezuela on Tuesday afternoon.

White House national security adviser John Bolton said the chaos in Venezula is a “very serious situation” and then called for regime change.

See the unfolding situation below in live footage of the chaotic environment in Caracas, Venezuela:

PHOTOS:


Related Articles

Trump Sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to Block Congressional Subpoenas

Trump Sues Deutsche Bank and Capital One to Block Congressional Subpoenas

U.S. News
Comments
FBI Report: Antifa Activists Schemed With Drug Cartel Associate to Stage "Armed Rebellion" at U.S. Border

FBI Report: Antifa Activists Schemed With Drug Cartel Associate to Stage “Armed Rebellion” at U.S. Border

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Journalist Defends Himself Against Antifa Mob Attack

U.S. News
comments

Muslim Convert Planned to Bomb Right-Wing Rally in Revenge For Christchurch Attack

U.S. News
comments

Video: ‘Psycho’ Joe Scarborough Compares Trump To ISIS

U.S. News
comments

Comments