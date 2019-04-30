Watch: Heavy Gunfire, Protesters Mowed Down, Military Vehicles Burn as Venezuela Collapses

This page will be updated with video and photo content as the story develops.

Venezuela’s U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido called for a military uprising to oust current President Nicolas Maduro in a video filmed at a Caracas airbase on Tuesday morning.

“Today, the armed forces are clearly on the side of the people, they are on the side of the constitution,” Guaido said.

Maduro responded on Twitter, writing, “Nerves of Steel! I have spoken with the commanders of all the REDIs and ZODI of the country, who have expressed their total loyalty to the people, to the Constitution and to the fatherland.”

In the following videos, extremely heavy gunfire can be heard as hordes of protesters scramble to get away, military vehicles run over citizens, teargas canisters are shot into crowds and much more.

Warning! The following content is extremely graphic:

The Glorious state is now mowing down the citizens of the Glorious statepic.twitter.com/WatuWmySfu — Old Holborn✘ (@Holbornlolz) April 30, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: Person critically injured after pro Maduro military truck runs over pro Guaido protesters in Caracas, Venezuela. He has reportedly not survived.

⚠️ GRAPHIC ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/of2CidDqSD — BNL NEWS (@BreakingNLive) April 30, 2019

Huge March of opposition protestors and Pro-Guaido soldiers through the streets of Caracas towards Miraflores #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/Mc44JLekEC — CNW (@ConflictsW) April 30, 2019

Watch as defected soldiers allegedly fire back at the Venezuelan military in an attempt to protect the protesters.

Shocking scenes in Venezuela as defected soldiers fire back to protect protesters from pro-Maduro forces attack. #OperacionLibertad #Venezuela

pic.twitter.com/0ylZKURNRX — Giovanni McCavett (@giovannicavett) April 30, 2019

A ten-year-old boy was knocked unconscious by a tear gas canister in the city of Carabobo, which is two hours away from Caracas.

A 10-year-old was knocked out by tear gas in Carabobo, #Venezuela. It’s about two hours outside of Caracas. #30Abr pic.twitter.com/ypq8xlity1 — Kevin Rincon (@KevRincon) April 30, 2019

CLICK HERE to see footage supposedly showing National Guard soldiers holding a military tank at gunpoint and seizing the vehicle.

Trish Regan of Fox Business sent out a tweet claiming Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro shut down public transportation, forcing protesters to walk long distances to join their countrymen in resistance to the regime.

Protesters have breached the gate of La Carlota Air Base in Caracas.

URGENT: Protesters Breach Fence at La Carlota Airbase In #Venezuela pic.twitter.com/ACC0rhzxHs — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) April 30, 2019

President Trump tweeted out support for the people of Venezuela on Tuesday afternoon.

I am monitoring the situation in Venezuela very closely. The United States stands with the People of Venezuela and their Freedom! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 30, 2019

White House national security adviser John Bolton said the chaos in Venezula is a “very serious situation” and then called for regime change.

White House national security adviser John Bolton says the unrest in Venezuela is a "very serious situation" and President Trump has been monitoring the developments "minute-by-minute" https://t.co/6eHPFQFqr8 pic.twitter.com/AM4Oc5Xvx7 — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) April 30, 2019

See the unfolding situation below in live footage of the chaotic environment in Caracas, Venezuela:



PHOTOS:

Thread: some truly shocking images from the unrest in Venezuela pic.twitter.com/KzyPmTcBa8 — Tony Idaho (@whothewu) April 30, 2019

PICTURED: Scenes of military uprising in Venezuela https://t.co/OvoxIgzsxn pic.twitter.com/ip5QDy7XI7 — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) April 30, 2019

JUST IN: Venezuela rocked by violent clashes between opposition protesters and security forces still loyal to Nicolas Maduro, in a dramatic escalation of the political crisis that has left the country teetering on the edge of violence for months. https://t.co/3KKBZwT3Ww pic.twitter.com/uFgeVsNhV7 — ABC News (@ABC) April 30, 2019

U.S. is the main disruptor of world system. Venezuela was a powerful country in America tow years ago. US intervened to Venezuela interior affairs and recognized #Guaido as new president. US always stands against of international laws when it doesn't benefits. pic.twitter.com/wJYkZ3wEin — Sebghatullah Sadid (@SS_Sadid) April 30, 2019

Soldiers and protesters clash in Venezuela after Trump-backed Guaido calls for Maduro's ouster https://t.co/D0dSOs9lwU pic.twitter.com/X3DNcgeXr5 — Capital Equity INVESTMENTS (@ceinvestments_) April 30, 2019

#OperacionLibertad is underway in #Venezuela & the world is watching. @jguaido’s safety must be guaranteed. The Venezuelan people are demanding change, a peaceful democratic transition, & return to prosperity. It’s time for the illegitimate regime to step aside. #EstamosUnidosVE pic.twitter.com/S1GQGakSul — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) April 30, 2019

Solidarity to the people of Venezuela against US imperialism pic.twitter.com/wrLwhAGspo — Denis Woods (@DenisWoods6) April 30, 2019

#BREAKING US National Security Advisor John Bolton calls on Venezuela's defense chief and key officials to oust President Nicolas Maduro pic.twitter.com/vr1PvWe47N — AFP news agency (@AFP) April 30, 2019