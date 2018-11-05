Watch Here! Democrats Publicly Stealing 2018 Election - Today's Most Censored Videos

Alex Jones issues a red alert as desperate Democrats move to steal midterm elections.

Share this link and the videos below to spread the truth across the internet during one of the most important times in U.S. history.

Election Fraud: Democrats Are Voting Twice In Maryland



Secrets Of The 2018 Election Released By Alex Jones



Emergency Alert To Trump Concerning Foreign Election Meddling, Voter Fraud, & Censorship



Caller Who Witnessed Nightmare Science Fiction In China Tells All



WORLD EXCLUSIVE: GAB.COM BACK ONLINE!! Persecuted Free Speech Site Rises Like The Phoenix



Third Kavanaugh Accuser Admits She Was Lying, Plus Democrat Reportedly Attacks Synagogue To Frame Trump

