Another brilliant music video parody by creator Media Bear called “We’re Watching” points out the tyrannical absurdity of the coronavirus contact tracing proposals and their relation to the NSA spy grid, all to the tune of Rockwell’s “Somebody’s Watching Me.”

Media Bear recently appeared on The Alex Jones Show to discuss his viral parody music video “I Wear My Face Mask In My Car”:

Join the infowar in style by picking up our most popular shirts AT COST while you still can!