Watch: Hillary Clinton Denies her Mistakes Cost her the Presidency

Two-time failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton blames everyone from James Comey to Bernie Sanders for her blistering defeat to Donald Trump last November.

But one person she exempts: herself.

In her first live interview since the election Wednesday with NBC’s The Today Show, Clinton absolved herself of any responsibility for her loss.

“When it comes to the self-inflicted wounds, when you look at the list of them – and you go through them in the book – did you make enough mistakes yourself to lose the election without any of the other things you talk about?” host Matt Lauer asked, admitting Clinton’s new book What Happened contains “sound criticism” about him as well.

Clinton responded that her mistakes were inconsequential.

“I would say no, Matt. I don’t think that will surprise you. But, you know, also this book has a lot of behind the scenes look at what it’s like to run for president, particularly again, as a woman. So it’s not all the sad side or the disappointment that obviously came because we lost, and especially somewhat bitterly because we won the popular vote so significantly.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Clinton called ex-FBI Director James Comey’s re-opening of the investigation into her emails the election’s “determining factor,” and blamed the media’s “absurd circus” and sexism for her defeat.

