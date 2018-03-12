Twice-defeated presidential candidate Hillary Clinton was caught falling twice in India Monday.

The second time happened as two men attempted to help her down 15 stairs at Jahaz Mahal in New Delhi. Clinton loses her sandals as she nears the end of the stairs.

“Clinton was in the country promoting her book, ‘What Happened,'” writes The New American. “Yes, she’s still bitter about losing to President Trump.”

As Infowars has documented, Hillary has continuously faced difficulty with the simple task of walking in the past.

https://twitter.com/John_Giakas/status/775704984075788288