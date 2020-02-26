Watch: Hillary Laughs When Asked About Bernie Winning Dem Nomination

Bitter sore loser Hillary Clinton let loose a cackle when asked if Democrat Socialist Bernie Sanders could win the Democrat nomination.

“Do you think the Democrats are really going to nominate a socialist to be their presidential candidate?” Clinton was asked during a press conference Tuesday at the Berlin Film Festival.

Clinton simply laughed at the prospect.

Hillary let out a long laugh when a reporter asked her, “Do you think the Democrats are really going to nominate a socialist to be their presidential candidate?” pic.twitter.com/nZVU4CQ7MV — Hillary In Pictures (@HillaryPix) February 25, 2020

Clinton later claimed she would support the nominee no matter who it was.

“I’m going to wait and see who we nominate,” Hillary stated. “I will support the nominee, and it won’t surprise you to hear me say that I think that it’s imperative that we retire the incumbent.”

The former First Lady also addressed the verdict of Hollywood producer and Democrat mega-donor Harvey Weinstein, who was found guilty on various sex crime charges Monday.

“I think the jury’s decision speaks for itself. It was time for an accounting, and the jury clearly found that,” Clinton said.

Harvey Weinstein’s conviction for sexual assault and rape should put an end to such behavior, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said and defended her past acceptance, along with other Democrats, of his political donations https://t.co/czdwIBMNli pic.twitter.com/ExqLwMhiwM — Reuters (@Reuters) February 25, 2020

Asked about donations from the disgraced movie mogul to her 2016 presidential campaign, Clinton responded that Weinstein “supported every Democratic campaign,” but did not go as far as to say those types of political contributions should be prohibited.

“He contributed to Barack Obama’s campaign, and John Kerry’s campaign and Al Gore’s campaign and everybody’s campaign,” she said, adding, “I don’t know whether that should chill anyone else from contributing to political campaigns, but it certainly should end the kind of behavior that he was just convicted for.”



Alex Jones presents video footage of Harvey Weinstein openly discussing being Bill Clinton’s personal projectionist while he was President of the United States.

