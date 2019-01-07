Watch: Hollywood Pushes Flu Vaccines in Bizarre Golden Globes Stunt

Sunday’s Golden Globe awards show took a bizarre turn after the hosts released fake doctors into the crowd advocating for flu shots.

“Roll up your sleeves, Hollywood, because you’re all getting FLU SHOTS!” was the cue for the pack of “doctors” to approach the audience with faux injections.

Golden Globes hosts Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh described the campaign as “fun and spontaneous” while shaming anyone who wanted to opt out of the stunt.

“If you’re an anti-vaxxer, just put a napkin over your head and we’ll skip you,” said Samberg.

The whole affair lasted just over a minute and since then, Vanity Fair took the time to remind people that the shots weren’t real.

“Don’t worry—the flu shots at the #GoldenGlobes weren’t real,” tweeted the magazine.