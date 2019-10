Owen Shroyer hit the streets of Austin, Texas to ask local homeless individuals how they feel about the new policy suggesting they be “microchipped” in order to receive services from the city.

These homeless people are more “woke” than almost every liberal protester Infowars has ever interviewed.

