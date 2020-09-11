Watch: Homeowner After Attack by Fugitive: ‘I’m Just Glad I Had My Pistol’

A homeowner who was attacked by a fugitive accused of shooting a sheriff’s deputy spoke from a hospital bed Thursday to say, “I’m just glad I had my pistol.”

News Channel 9 reports the homeowner, Eddie Cloer, was outside his residence when he felt what he thought was a kick in the back. It turns out he had been shot, and the shots allegedly continued being fired at Cloer as wanted fugitive Dalton Potter kept up the assault.

Cloer’s son told News Channel 9 Dalton allegedly fired three shots in all. He indicated Dalton’s attack was interrupted by the fact Cloer was able to pull his own gun and shoot back, grazing Dalton’s head.

