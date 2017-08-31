Watch How Alleged Houston Looters React When Confronted by Armed Man Claiming to Be Ex-SWAT Deputy

Note: This article contains coarse language that may offend some readers.

A new video purportedly showing Houston looters being chased away by a shotgun-wielding man claiming to be an ex-SWAT deputy was going viral on Wednesday. YouTube user TexasProud uploaded the video on Tuesday, claiming it was a video from her “neighbor” in the comments section.

“It’s a shame. We need more real men out here to step up and protect where you live,” the man says in the YouTube video.

Moments later, the man protecting the “Little York Food Mart” yells off-camera:

“I’m telling you one time: I’m not scared to shoot you, I’m an ex-f**king SWAT deputy. I will cut your ass in half.”

The alleged looters supposedly ran away after the warning from the armed man protecting the store.

