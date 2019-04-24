Watch: How Trump Can Transcend Twitter & Stop Corporate Censorship

Trump met with Jack Dorsey & other Twitter executives. Trump has more power than anyone else to break the social media censorship but the matter has already been decided by a Supreme Court decision — if the DOJ will use it.

The issue of freedom of speech on social media can be resolved by simply upholding the Supreme Court’s 1946 Marsh v Alabama ruling, where they concluded that a community of citizens’ fundamental rights can’t be restricted in a privately-owned public square.

Dorsey even referred to Twitter as a “public square” five times during Congressional testimony last year.

Watch lawyer Robert Barnes explain Marsh v Alabama:

Robert Barnes talks about GOP siding with Big Tech:


