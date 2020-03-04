Watch If You Dare: Creepy Joe Biden Sniffs Another Young Child

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden was caught on camera for the umpteenth time getting way too close to a young child during an Oakland, California campaign stop on Tuesday.

President Trump doesn’t call him “Creepy Joe” for nothing!

New York Times reporter Katie Glueck tweeted the video out, apparently blind to the disturbing hair sniff, writing, “From earlier today: Biden greets a baby in Oakland.”

Joe’s frequent touching, flirting and sniffing of women, children and toddlers has been documented for years now.

Watch Infowars’ Paul Joseph Watson break down the Creepy Joe phenomena in the exclusive report below:

Perhaps political comedian Steven Crowder was right when he joked about putting Biden on a leash to curb his sniffing urges.

A pro-Trump PAC also put out this scathing “Creepy Joe” ad in 2019 after Democrat operative Lucy Flores came out on CNN to describe a particular creepy encounter she experienced with Biden on the campaign trail.

Turbo Force is back! Boost your energy and focus with powerful, time-tested ingredients today!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

EXCLUSIVE: Transgendered Female Inmate Threatens Biological Males Will Take Over California Prison

EXCLUSIVE: Transgendered Female Inmate Threatens Biological Males Will Take Over California Prison

U.S. News
Comments
Bernie Cozies Up To Obama In New Ad Following Super Tuesday Loss

Bernie Cozies Up To Obama In New Ad Following Super Tuesday Loss

U.S. News
Comments

Leftists Angry At Trump Donating Salary To Coronavirus Fight

U.S. News
comments

Betting Site PredictIt: Warren Plummets Behind Hillary in DNC Nomination Odds

U.S. News
comments

Trump Calls Out Bloomberg over Finger-Licking Video

U.S. News
comments

Comments