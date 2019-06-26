Watch: Ilhan Omar Refuses To Answer Questions About Her Brother/Husband

Rebel Media’s Keean Bexte caught up with Ilhan Omar Wednesday and asked if she married her brother, why she filed illegal tax returns and more.

Omar refused to answer any of Bexte’s simple questions regarding scandals surrounding her political career.

Even mainstream media outlets have questioned whether or not Omar married her own brother to work around U.S. immigration laws and Bexte suggests she was living with another husband in Minneapolis during that time.

