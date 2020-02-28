Watch: Illegals Use Makeshift Ladder to Climb Border Wall

A man filming in Tijuana captured the moment two people were using a makeshift ladder to climb a border wall along the coastline.

Footage from the Playas de Tijuana appears to show one of the men adjusting a wire ladder-like contraption that reaches the top of the steel bollard wall structure, as another man looks on.

The person filming, Washington Blade reporter Michael Lavers, later explained on Instagram that he witnessed the men use the ladder to scale the wall, entering the U.S. illegally.

From Lavers’ Instagram post:

I was just filming the border at Playas de Tijuana when a young man wearing a gray sweatsuit used a makeshift ladder to scale the fence on the Mexican side. He ran through what can be best described as a no man’s land between the two fences as a man on the Mexican side shouted “hurry” to him.

The man climbed a second fence and within a few seconds he was in the United States. He ran to a set of Jersey barriers on the beach and hid between them. A man who I assume is a coyote and shouted at me whether I was filming. At that moment I was not. I looked away from the wall and saw seven other young men wearing the same gray sweatsuits sitting on a bench in a gazebo that is less than 100 feet from the wall.

I also noticed several other men in the area with headphones in their ears, as though they were watching to see whether U.S. Border Patrol agents were on the other side. A Tijuana police car was parked next to the gazebo a few minutes after I saw the man climb over the fence. The coyotes were still in the area but the other men in sweatsuits were gone.

All of this happened at 1:15 p.m. on a beautiful Thursday afternoon with the San Diego skyline clearly visible in the distance.

