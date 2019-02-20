Watch: Indian Air Force Jets Crash Mid-Air

Terrifying footage shows the very moment two jets from the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team collide mid-air, as well as the aftermath of the crash in which one pilot had died.

The aircraft are seen flying past an airfield at India’s Yelahanka base, near the southern city of Bangalore. Moments later, two jets hit each other, leaving the pilots with no choice but to eject.

The video then shows the jets falling from the sky, with one plane spinning around as it goes down.

There were three pilots in total on both jets. One of them died while the two others parachuted to safety.

The pilots were honing their skills for the 12th edition of the Aero India Show which kicks off this Wednesday.

Paul Joseph Watson breaks down the story surrounding a woman who left the United Kingdom to marry a member of ISIS and join their Islamic caliphate revolution.