Watch: Indian Air Force Jets Crash Mid-Air

Image Credits: YouTube Screenshot.

Terrifying footage shows the very moment two jets from the Indian Air Force’s Surya Kiran aerobatic team collide mid-air, as well as the aftermath of the crash in which one pilot had died.

The aircraft are seen flying past an airfield at India’s Yelahanka base, near the southern city of Bangalore. Moments later, two jets hit each other, leaving the pilots with no choice but to eject.

The video then shows the jets falling from the sky, with one plane spinning around as it goes down.

There were three pilots in total on both jets. One of them died while the two others parachuted to safety.

The pilots were honing their skills for the 12th edition of the Aero India Show which kicks off this Wednesday.

Paul Joseph Watson breaks down the story surrounding a woman who left the United Kingdom to marry a member of ISIS and join their Islamic caliphate revolution.


Related Articles

Witchy Woman: Tom Brady on the Secret of His Success

Witchy Woman: Tom Brady on the Secret of His Success

Hot News
Comments
Twitter Firestorm Emerges Over 1971 John Wayne ‘Playboy’ Interview

Twitter Firestorm Emerges Over 1971 John Wayne ‘Playboy’ Interview

Hot News
Comments

Boy Raises Nearly $5,000 from Hot Chocolate for Border Wall

Hot News
Comments

Driverless Buses Will Soon Begin Operating in Orlando

Hot News
Comments

After Legalizing Abortions Up to Birth, New York Wants to Shut Down Christian Adoption Agency

Hot News
Comments

Comments