Watch: Indonesia's Most Active Volcano Erupts, Spews Massive Ash Cloud

Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted Friday with an explosion that produced an ash column rising some 5,000 meters into the air.

Communities near the volcano are advised to remain calm, continue activities as usual, but not approach the summit of Merapi within a three kilometer radius.

Eyewitness videos from the scene show a huge ash cloud above the volcano’s surroundings.

Rekaman erupsi #Merapi siang ini Jum'at, 27 Maret 2020 pukul 10:56 WIB dari stasiun Pasarbubar. Tetap tenang dan beraktivitas seperti biasa ya #WargaMerapi 🙏🏼 Selalu ikuti informasi terkini dari sumber yg terpercaya. #statuswaspada sejak 21 Mei 2018 pic.twitter.com/jM2zYC9mtN — BPPTKG (@BPPTKG) March 27, 2020



The eruption lasted seven minutes and produced pyroclastic flows that traveled two kilometers to the south-southeast, while ash fell as far up as 20km away from the crater.

“There have been no reports of damage from the eruption. We urge people to stay calm and not panic,” National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Agus Wibowo commented.

Hujan Abu dan pasir akibat erupsi Merapi siang ini…. pic.twitter.com/iMjj5ckMOy — Sastroklengsreh (@Sastroklengsre1) March 27, 2020



Hujan Abu dari Erupsi Merapi. Semoga selalu aman. Amin 😇🙏🏻#merapi pic.twitter.com/EpaXnjHK4t — AwannDodot (@awanndodot) March 27, 2020



Indonesia’s most active volcano Mount Merapi erupted on Friday, shooting a column of ash some 5,000 metres (16,000 feet) into the air in its second major eruption this month.pic.twitter.com/bW7bFpoYYb — Oh boy what a shot (@ohboywhatashot) March 27, 2020



Mount Merapi has been erupting for centuries with the last major one earlier this month on March 3, which authorities issued a code-red aviation alert for and established a three kilometer exclusion zone around the area.

Indonesia is a nation comprising over 17,000 islands and islets on which 130 active volcanoes sit. The country is located on the Pacific ‘Ring of Fire’ where the collision of tectonic plates causes frequent and often violent seismic activity including earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.



Alex Jones breaks down the CDC report that claims the 2018 flu killed more than what is projected for COVID-19.

Also, make sure to get your boost of zinc and pregnenolone today with The Real Red Pill now at 50% off!