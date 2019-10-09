Watch: Infowars Bows to Communist Chinese Censorship

Infowars has enlisted “Fentanyl, the Chicom Dragon” to enforce Chinese Communist party rules.

Fentanyl recommends plenty of beneficial mandates to help freedom-oriented liberty lovers act in accordance with the party-compliant Communist doctrines prescribed by the People’s Republic of China.

Check out a few of Fentanyl’s recommendations below, and definitely DON’T visit Banned.video:

Fentanyl feat. Chicken Cuck American

By the way, our “Everything Must Go Emergency Sale” is now live! Get 70% off Survival Shield X-3 and an additional 50% off other products with free shipping and double Patriot Points!

Watch Live

Featured


Related Articles

Trump Declares WAR Against Impeachment

Trump Declares WAR Against Impeachment

U.S. News
Comments
Communist China Says Jump, Corporate America Says How High

Communist China Says Jump, Corporate America Says How High

U.S. News
Comments

Hillary Teases 2020 Run: “Obviously I Can Beat Him Again”

U.S. News
comments

FLIP FLOP: AOC Suddenly Thinks Pulling Out Of Syria Is Terrible

U.S. News
comments

ESPN Caves to China, Silences Hosts on Hong Kong Protests

U.S. News
comments

Comments