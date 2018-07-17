Watch: Infowars Demands Retraction of Blatant Lies From Congressman

Infowars reporter Jake Lloyd refutes Rep. Jamie Raskin’s (D-Md.) lies given during Tuesday’s Congressional hearing on the Hill.

The Congressional hearing’s purpose was to discern how tech giants like Google, Facebook, and Twitter are dealing with “fake news” on their respective platforms.

Raskin seized the opportunity to make demonstrably false statements regarding Infowars.com and even Alex Jones.

Infowars has called Raskin’s office and sent an email requesting a statement from Raskin and asked his office to provide any video or article evidence from Infowars.com that would validate or substantiate Raskin’s claims.

“The press team is not in,” was the D.C. office’s comment – on the same day as a Congressional hearing.


