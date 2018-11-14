Watch Infowars' Facebook Premiere of 'Endgame: Blueprint for Global Enslavement'

Join us this Thursday, November 15 at 8PM CT, for a special Facebook premiere of Alex Jones’ hit documentary Endgame: Blueprint for Global Enslavement.

Get your friends and family to tune in and watch this highly-acclaimed feature-length documentary exposing the globalists’ ultimate plans to bring about a one world government.

Also, Like and Follow the Endgame: Blueprint for Global Enslavement Facebook page.

Alex Jones’ ‘Endgame: Blueprint for Global Enslavement’

For the New World Order, a world government is just the beginning. Once in place, they can engage their plan to exterminate 80% of the world’s population while enabling the elites to live forever with the aid of advanced technology. For the first time, crusading filmmaker Alex Jones reveals their secret plan for humanity’s extermination: Operation ENDGAME.

-Jones chronicles the history of the global elite’s bloody rise to power and reveals how they have funded dictators and financed the bloodiest wars – creating order out of chaos to pave the way for the first true world empire.

-Watch as Jones and his team track the elusive Bilderberg Group to Ottawa and Istanbul to document their secret summits, allowing you to witness global kingpins setting the world’s agenda and instigating World War III

-Learn about the formation of the North America transportation control grid, which will end U.S. sovereignty forever

-Discover how the practitioners of the pseudo-science eugenics have taken control of governments worldwide as a means to carry out depopulation

-View the progress of the coming collapse of the United States and the formation of the North American Union

You can also find Endgame on Youtube, or pick it up at the Infowars Store, where your purchase helps fund this operation.

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Schumer: 'We Are Going to Fight...to Let Everybody Vote – Everybody'

Schumer: ‘We Are Going to Fight…to Let Everybody Vote – Everybody’

U.S. News
Comments
White House Shake-up Around The Corner

White House Shake-up Around The Corner

U.S. News
Comments

Latest Crazy Leftist Conspiracy Theory: Trump Will Stage Military Coup To Stay In Power

U.S. News
comments

Death Toll Rises to 48 as Calif. Fire Rages On

U.S. News
comments

Acting AG Whitaker: ‘Special Counsel is Required’ To Investigate Clinton Foundation

U.S. News
comments

Comments