Live Updates: Infowars On The Ground In D.C. For Roger Stone Trial & More

Democrat Operative Says Joe Biden Is Innocent


Owen Shroyer and Rex Jones talk with a Democrat apologist in Washington, D.C.

Owen Shroyer is on-the-ground in Washington, D.C.

Roger Stone arrives at court Wednesday morning:

Shroyer also ran into the infamous anti-Trump rat protester:

Rex Jones is on the scene with Owen:

Owen Shroyer talks about the ongoing Roger Stone trial and what Infowars will be covering over the next few days in Washington, D.C.

