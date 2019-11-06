Live Updates: Infowars On The Ground In D.C. For Roger Stone Trial & More

Democrat Operative Says Joe Biden Is Innocent



Owen Shroyer and Rex Jones talk with a Democrat apologist in Washington, D.C.

Owen Shroyer is on-the-ground in Washington, D.C.

Roger Stone arrives at court Wednesday morning:

Roger Stone Arrives In Court Ahead Of Rigged Trial By Democrats Attempting To Throw An Innocent Man In Jail https://t.co/s6LBmVcrIN — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) November 6, 2019

Shroyer also ran into the infamous anti-Trump rat protester:

Owen Shroyer Confronts Rat Hillary Supporter https://t.co/VTNrJerGTV — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) November 6, 2019

Rex Jones is on the scene with Owen:

BREAKING: LIVE RODGER STONE TRIAL FOOTAGE W REX JONES AND OWEN SHROYER https://t.co/9gjlcuUvqZ — Rex Jones (@rexjonesnews) November 6, 2019

Live: Exclusive Rodger Stone Trial Coverage…. And Breakdown! Feat. Rex Jones and Owen Shroyer https://t.co/h9BsQZCOzh — Rex Jones (@rexjonesnews) November 6, 2019

DC Morning Live With Owen Shroyer… Confrontation! https://t.co/nMY7od1L3H — Rex Jones (@rexjonesnews) November 6, 2019

Owen Shroyer talks about the ongoing Roger Stone trial and what Infowars will be covering over the next few days in Washington, D.C.

