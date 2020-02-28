Watch Infowars' Owen Shroyer Get Kicked Out Of CPAC 2020

Owen Shroyer, host of Infowars’ War Room, was kicked out of CPAC 2020 for an unknown reason just one day after Gavin McInnes was booted from the event.

Part 2:

Part 3:

Part 4:

Part 5:

Watch Owen talk to the press about his CPAC ban:

Infowars reporter Savanah Hernandez tweeted, “Owen Shroyer and I are about to be kicked out of CPAC. They haven’t given us a reason,” just before video of Shroyer being escorted out was posted.

“Nice to know CPAC wants to aid in destroying America. Might as well help get Bernie elected too at this point,” Hernandez wrote.

By the way, people who know what's coming are taking advantage of our healthy & delicious storable food!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Video: Infowars Dominates CPAC With Exclusive Interviews

Video: Infowars Dominates CPAC With Exclusive Interviews

U.S. News
Comments
Scott Presler Explains How Trump Is Making America Great Again

Scott Presler Explains How Trump Is Making America Great Again

U.S. News
Comments

Democrats, NY Times Blame Trump For Coronavirus

U.S. News
comments

Viral Video of Girl Cheerfully Getting Abortion at Planned Parenthood Draws Horror

U.S. News
comments

Groypers Troll Turning Point USA At CPAC With Registration Posters

U.S. News
comments

Comments