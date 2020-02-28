Watch Infowars' Owen Shroyer Get Kicked Out Of CPAC 2020

Owen Shroyer, host of Infowars’ War Room, was kicked out of CPAC 2020 for an unknown reason just one day after Gavin McInnes was booted from the event.

BREAKING: Owen Shroyer removed from CPAC pic.twitter.com/rDVYbsrCm2 — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) February 28, 2020

Part 3 pic.twitter.com/5u967rq3UW — J Owen Shroyer (@allidoisowen) February 28, 2020

Owen Shroyer and InfoWars are getting kicked out of CPAC https://t.co/nuY3dx3gCq — Ashley StClair 🇺🇸 (@stclairashley) February 28, 2020

Infowars reporter Savanah Hernandez tweeted, “Owen Shroyer and I are about to be kicked out of CPAC. They haven’t given us a reason,” just before video of Shroyer being escorted out was posted.

Owen Shroyer and I are about to be kicked out of CPAC. They haven’t given us a reason. We were conducting interviews with congressmen. We have broken no rules #CPAC2020 — Savanah H. (@sav_says_) February 28, 2020

“Nice to know CPAC wants to aid in destroying America. Might as well help get Bernie elected too at this point,” Hernandez wrote.

Nice to know @CPAC wants to aid in destroying America. Might as well help get Bernie elected too at this point. #TheCStandsForCensorship #CPAC2020 — Savanah H. (@sav_says_) February 28, 2020

