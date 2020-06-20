Watch: Infowars Storms Tulsa Ahead of Trump Reelection Rally

Image Credits: infowars.com.

The Infowars crew has touched down in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to cover President Trump’s massive and historic reelection kickoff rally on Saturday.

Already, thousands of supporters are lined up for the 7PM rally at the Bank of Oklahoma Center, but Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters are determined to derail the event any way they can.

Action 7 heads to Tulsa, Oklahoma where President Trump is set to hold his first rally post COVID-19 shut down. Hundreds have already lined the streets as BLM protesters shout profanities at those camped out and COVID-19 doomsday signs line the streets.

Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

BLM Co-Founder Admits: "Our Goal Is To Get Trump Out"

BLM Co-Founder Admits: “Our Goal Is To Get Trump Out”

U.S. News
Comments
'Kill Whitey': Rioters Topple Statues Of George Washington, Saint Junipero Serra, Francis Scott Key, Ulysses S. Grant & Albert Pike

‘Kill Whitey’: Rioters Topple Statues Of George Washington, Saint Junipero Serra, Francis Scott Key, Ulysses S. Grant & Albert Pike

U.S. News
Comments

Twitter pulls Trump’s ‘manipulated’ CNN parody video after media outcry, citing copyright violation

U.S. News
comments

Bolton Book Claims Trump Described Journalists As ‘Scumbags’ Who Should Be ‘Executed’

U.S. News
comments

Zogby Poll: 55 Percent Believe Biden Has Dementia

U.S. News
comments

Comments