Watch: Infowars Storms Tulsa Ahead of Trump Reelection Rally

The Infowars crew has touched down in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to cover President Trump’s massive and historic reelection kickoff rally on Saturday.

Already, thousands of supporters are lined up for the 7PM rally at the Bank of Oklahoma Center, but Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters are determined to derail the event any way they can.

InfoWars tank arrives at Tulsa Trump Rally with Owen Shroyer leading the way pic.twitter.com/hCmHYgwepn — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 20, 2020

Woman walks through crowd of Trump supporters wearing “I can’t breathe” shirt pic.twitter.com/VXSuwSIxUk — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 20, 2020

Line outside of Trump rally. Doors opened at 8am, before that streets were packed full of supporters pic.twitter.com/0jcT1wzvMo — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 20, 2020

Some of the first scenes from on the ground at Tulsa Trump Rally. Car drives by with passengers screaming “F*ck Trump” at supporters lined up around the block. pic.twitter.com/W8OVNaGsQG — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 20, 2020

One block of Trump supporters lined up in front of the BOK Center in Tulsa. The line stretched around 2 blocks with some supporters waiting since last Friday. pic.twitter.com/BCLBUoR3Mn — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 20, 2020

Live Outside Of Tulsa Trump Rally https://t.co/zd2pyoOrJO — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) June 20, 2020

Action 7 heads to Tulsa, Oklahoma where President Trump is set to hold his first rally post COVID-19 shut down. Hundreds have already lined the streets as BLM protesters shout profanities at those camped out and COVID-19 doomsday signs line the streets.

