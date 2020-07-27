Watch: Inside The Portland Riots - "You Gotta Have Violence"

Investigative journalist Ami Horowitz captured footage from inside the Portland, Oregon riots and interviewed some of the Antifa agitators.

Are the protesters really “mostly peaceful” as mainstream media repeatedly claims or is that a myth?

The rioters have been caught using pipes, golf clubs and incendiary devices to damage buildings and attack police.

During interviews, protesters admitted they want a total societal breakdown brought on by violent, chaotic means.

The majority of interviewees agreed it’s time to end the American experiment completely.

The only person who spoke with any rationality was a black man who noted only 2% of the demonstrators are black and that the movement has been co-opted by white liberals who are throwing mortars at cops.

“I don’t know any black folks who are throwing bombs over the fence. That don’t have nothing to do with us,” he shouted.

